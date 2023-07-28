Tip or no tip? Over 65% of U.S. have ‘negative' view on tipping, new study – Here's what NYers say

Tipping in restaurants and salons may be standard to some, but one new study suggests that most Americans have grown old of the social etiquette -- and confused by how much to give.

A recent survey by Bankrate found roughly two-thirds of Americans have a negative view of tipping. Just under half of those who participated believe businesses should pay employees more rather than relying on adding a tip.

1-in-3 people think the tipping culture has become 'out of control' with more shops, food trucks, and even airline counters encouraging customers to tip, based on the results.

"It's kind of pushing you towards what they want you to pay instead of allowing you to give what you want to give or what they feel they deserve," said Isaiah, one of the New Yorkers polled by NBC New York.

Over 30% of those asked in the study were annoyed by the preprogrammed tip screens on kiosks and tablets after purchasing anything from a full meal to a cup of coffee.

The research shares that women tend to tip more frequently over men, while age plays a role in the tendency. Baby boomers, those ages 59 to 77, tip the most out of all generations followed by millennials and Gen Z tipping the least.

While there is no official guide to tipping culture, certain terms like 'tipflation' and 'guilt tipping' are becoming more frequent as people try to navigate what is considered an appropriate amount to spend.

"It's like a quiet moment. You're looking at the screen. They're looking at you. They're like, '15, 20, 30,' and I'm like 'alright' -- boom. Let me hit it, so I can just get out of here, but I feel and hope it's going to a good place," said Hector, an NYC native, outside of Rockefeller Center.

Social etiquette for tipping

Calculating the right amount to tip can be confusing, which makes the preset machines helpful, but here are examples of when and how much to tip. The sales tax in New York City is 8.875%.

RESTAURANT

Tip waitstaff anywhere from 15 to 25% of the total bill. Some eateries pool all tips at the end of the night.

HOTEL

Tip maids and housekeeping $2 to $5 per day depending on the service requested.

Porters and bellhops can receive $1 to $2 per bag carried to the room.

SPA, SALON, MASSEUSE

Tip 15 to 25% of the service done with tipping around $5 for the assistant who washes hair.

FOOD COUNTER, DELI, BODEGA