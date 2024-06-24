Times Square

Times Square machete attack suspect indicted

It happened in the middle of the morning right in the heart of New York City

By NBC New York Staff

A 36-year-old man has been indicted on assault and other charges for allegedly gashing another man in the legs with a machete in Times Square in May, severing his arteries, prosecutors said Monday.

Ove Williams is also accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the May 30 case.

Investigators allege Williams attacked a man with a machete near West 45th Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. that day, striking his lower body several times before running off through Midtown.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he underwent hours of surgery for deep lacerations in both legs. Prosecutors say the nerves, arteries and muscles in his left leg and shin were completely severed. The muscle and tissue of his right leg was also cut -- and he lost part of his pinkie finger. He was stabilized.

There was no immediate update on his condition Monday.

Information on Williams' attorney wasn't immediately available.

