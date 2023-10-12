Halloween

Times Square hotel offers chilling Halloween overnight stay

By NBC New York Staff

Mechanical zombies are displayed at a haunted house.
Getty Images

If you're looking for a unique haunted experience this Halloween, Madame Toussauds has just the thing.

Time Out New York says the famed wax museum is teaming up with the InterContinetal in Times Square for an overnight experience in a haunted subway station replica.

For starters, the price might be pretty scary: $4,000 for two guests. That price tag includes a three-course dinner inspired by some classic horror movies.

Guests will be fully immersed in haunted happenings, coming face-to-face with Regan from "The Exorcist" and Annabelle, the possessed doll from "The Conjuring" universe.

A personal photographer will also be on and to capture all the freights.

Bookings run from Friday, October 13 through Halloween.

