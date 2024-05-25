Manhattan

Man set on fire inside Manhattan train station: police

By Myles Miller

A person waits to board a "1" train as it pulls into the Christopher Street subway station on November 18, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Getty Images

A man was set on fire at a train station in New York City on Saturday, according to NYPD officials.

Police said the victim suffered burns to his torso after a flammable substance was hurled as a No. 1 train pulled into the station at Houston Street around 3 p.m.

The substance was lit when it made contact with the victim's shirt and subsequently burned the man's skin, police said. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately clear, but he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The suspect tried to flee but was taken into custody by police at a nearby Manhattan station.

Transit officials said trains were delayed as the incident was being investigated.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPD
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us