Man set on fire inside Manhattan train station: police

A man was set on fire at a train station in New York City on Saturday, according to NYPD officials.

Police said the victim suffered burns to his torso after a flammable substance was hurled as a No. 1 train pulled into the station at Houston Street around 3 p.m.

The substance was lit when it made contact with the victim's shirt and subsequently burned the man's skin, police said. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately clear, but he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect tried to flee but was taken into custody by police at a nearby Manhattan station.

Transit officials said trains were delayed as the incident was being investigated.

Southbound 1 trains are running with delays after NYPD responded to a report of a person being disruptive on a train at Houston St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 25, 2024

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.