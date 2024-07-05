Mother, son among 3 dead as suspected drunk trucker careens into crowded Manhattan park

Three people are dead, including a mother and son, and more than a half-dozen are injured after a suspected drunken driver blew through a stop sign, jumped a sidewalk and plowed into a Manhattan park where families were outside celebrating the fireworks Thursday night, authorities say.

Police say the driver, identified by three senior police officials early Friday as Daniel Hyden, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, careened into the Lower East Side's Corlears Hook Park around 9 p.m., not long before the annual Macy's Fourth of July display was to kick into full gear.

Witnesses pulled him out of the truck and held him until officers arrived, authorities said. He was taken into custody and treated for head and facial lacerations. Specific charges weren't immediately clear.

It also wasn't clear if Hyden had obtained an attorney.

Authorities say a total of 11 people were hit, including the three who lost their lives when the gray pickup truck tore past the stop sign near Water Street and Jackson Street around 9 p.m., officials said.

First responders quickly made it to the scene and found four people trapped underneath the truck.

News 4 Gray truck left in park crime scene after pinning four people underneath.

The dead were identified by senior police officials as 59-year-old Lucille Pinkney, her 38-year-old son, Hernan Pinkney, and an as yet unknown woman. A fourth person -- a 30-year-old woman -- was hospitalized in critical condition.

The other victims, who include an 11-year-old boy, were treated for minor injuries, senior police officials said.

The driver appeared to have alcohol on his breath, according to NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey. Investigators believe that played a role in the tragic incident. They suspect no nexus to terror.