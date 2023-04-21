Earth Day

This Manhattan Restaurant Is Putting an Earth Day Spin on Weekend Brunch

By Emmy Beck-Aden

NBC Universal, Inc.

Looking for another way to celebrate this Earth Day? Harding's NYC has you covered.

This American cuisine spot on 21st street is planting a tree for every mimosa that patrons sip at brunch this Saturday.

Their website lists four types of brunch mimosas offered, including classic and grapefruit.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The trees will be planted through the non-profit, One Tree Planted. The Vermont-based organization plants a tree for every $1 donated.

Harding's also shared on Twitter that they will donate one tree for each of their first 50 retweets.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Earth DayNew York Cityfood and drink
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us