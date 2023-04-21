This Manhattan Restaurant Is Putting an Earth Day Spin on Weekend Brunch

Looking for another way to celebrate this Earth Day? Harding's NYC has you covered.
This American cuisine spot on 21st street is planting a tree for every mimosa that patrons sip at brunch this Saturday.
Their website lists four types of brunch mimosas offered, including classic and grapefruit.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
The trees will be planted through the non-profit, One Tree Planted. The Vermont-based organization plants a tree for every $1 donated.
Harding's also shared on Twitter that they will donate one tree for each of their first 50 retweets.
Copyright NBC New York