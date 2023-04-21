This Manhattan Restaurant Is Putting an Earth Day Spin on Weekend Brunch

Looking for another way to celebrate this Earth Day? Harding's NYC has you covered.

This American cuisine spot on 21st street is planting a tree for every mimosa that patrons sip at brunch this Saturday.

🌳 Come raise a toast to Mother Nature and join us for brunch this Earth Day on Saturday! For every mimosa we serve, we'll plant a tree to give back to our beautiful planet! 🌍🍾



For every RT of this tweet, up to 50, we will also plant a tree! #EarthDay2023 #MimosaForTree pic.twitter.com/hrcYGm88Av — Harding's (@HardingsNYC) April 21, 2023

Their website lists four types of brunch mimosas offered, including classic and grapefruit.

The trees will be planted through the non-profit, One Tree Planted. The Vermont-based organization plants a tree for every $1 donated.

Harding's also shared on Twitter that they will donate one tree for each of their first 50 retweets.