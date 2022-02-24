Upper East Side

Thieves Swipe Nearly $500K in Consignment Shop Luxury Items

NYPD

The NYPD is on the lookout for seven individuals who are being accused of robbing The Real Real, located at 870 Madison Avenue.

Police say on February 20th at around 6 pm, the group entered the store grabbing jewelry, watches and handbags valued at about $489,000. They ran and then jumped into a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

