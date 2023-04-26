real estate

These Are The Most Expensive NYC Neighborhoods for Prospective Home Buyers

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A new report ranked the city's most expensive neighborhoods for prospective buyers, and many familiar places were at the top of the list.

According to real estate research website PropertyShark, Hudson Yards had the highest median sales price at just north of $5.7 million. That's a six percent price jump since 2022.

At the same time, sales in Hudson Yards have dropped 67% — meaning there are a lot of pricey and empty places in the neighborhood.

The second-most expensive neighborhood is Tribeca, where the median sales price is $3.5 million. Vinegar Hill in Brooklyn ranked third at $2.6 million, which marks the first time that a Brooklyn neighborhood made the top three.

That was followed by SoHo at $2.2 million, and the Flatiron District at $1.95 million, according to the report.

In another first, a Bronx neighborhood was ranked among the top 50 most expensive in the city. The quiet neighborhood of Fieldston was ranked No. 41, as the median price for a home surged 149% year over year, jumping from $338,000 in the beginning of 2022, to $840,000 in 2023.

