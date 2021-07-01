There Is An NY Waterway Ferry Going Directly to IKEA from Manhattan This Summer

Looking to buy some new-yet-affordable furniture, but don't want to lug it back through the subway? There may be a new, more scenic option.

NY Waterway is introducing free ferry service to the IKEA store in Brooklyn, from three locations in Manhattan. Service to the Red Hook furniture megastore has been offered in the past, but it was halted amid the pandemic.

NY Waterway said that the service starts on July 3, and will run on weekends for the rest of the summer. Customers can board the ferry from Pier 79/Midtown Ferry Terminal, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City or at Pier 11/Wall Street. Those from New Jersey looking fto take advantage can connect from cross-Hudson ferries by transferring at any terminal in Manhattan.

"We hope to make the trip to IKEA a little bit easier and a lot more pleasant with a free ferry ride from our Manhattan terminals. We’re excited to partner with IKEA to launch this new service for the summer,” said Armand Pohan, President, CEO and Chairman of NY Waterway.

The ferries run starting at 11 a.m., going until 7 p.m. On July 4,, service will go from 9:25 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Face coverings are still required inside ferry terminals, and inside the cabins and shuttles. However, the ferries offer open-air top decks, where masks are not required, and provide a more scenic option, assuming the weather is right. Social distancing is still encouraged, NY Waterway said.

“We are excited to reintroduce our ferry service to our customers after a year off,” said Mike Baker, New York Market Manager for IKEA. “At IKEA we believe that sustainability, accessibility and affordability should be included in every aspect of our customers’ journey.”