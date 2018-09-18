Woman With History of DUI Busts Drives Sedan Across Active Airport Runways at Teterboro, Ditches Car and Runs Into Woods: Sources - NBC New York
Woman With History of DUI Busts Drives Sedan Across Active Airport Runways at Teterboro, Ditches Car and Runs Into Woods: Sources

By Pei-Sze Cheng

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Woman Drives Over 2 NJ Airport Runways, Ditches Car and Runs

    A woman managed to breach a guard post at NJ's Teterboro Airport and drive across two active runways before ditching her car and running. (Published 29 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A woman managed to breach a guard post at NJ's Teterboro Airport and drive across two active runways before ditching her car and running

    • She fled into the woods and was later found hiding in a random person's backyard, sources say; there was no info on possible charges

    • Port Authority officials say there was no impact to airport operations

    A woman with a history of DUI arrests managed to drive her car into Teterboro Airport and over two active runways Tuesday morning before fleeing into the woods and hiding in the backyard of someone's home, airport sources say.

    Sources said the woman accessed the first runway from Guard Post D on Industrial Avenue around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. She drove across that runway and another runway before ditching the vehicle and running into the woods.

    Police found her in the backyard of a house on Jackson Place in Moonachie. Sources said the woman did not know the homeowners.

    The woman was apprehended; there was no immediate word on possible charges. Her identity was not immediately released. 

    Port Authority officials say there was no impact to airport operations. 

