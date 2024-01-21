Teen girl, 15, among 2 dead in Bronx after car slams into parked truck

Two young people, including a 15-year-old teen, are dead following what police are calling a high-speed crash in the Bronx overnight.

The passengers killed in the 3 a.m. crash in Hunts Point were two of the four people inside a white Chrysler. Police said a 23-year-old was behind the wheel; he has not been publicly identified.

Investigators said the driver lost control of the car near Bryant and Viele Avenue and slammed into a parked, unoccupied oil tanker truck. The impact of the crash resulted in the deaths of Sabrina Villagomez, 15, and Gilvante Roberson, 21.

A 17-year-old passenger riding in the back alongside Villagomez was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Throughout the day, friends and loved ones visited the site of the deadly crash and left behind candles, flowers and the mementos for the two victims.

The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is handling the case.