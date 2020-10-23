Teen Arrested After Livestreaming His Climb Up Queensboro Bridge

A teenage thrill-seeker triggered an hours-long traffic nightmare and a massive police response Thursday evening after scaling to the top of the Queensboro Bridge — and livestreamed the whole stunt.

The 18-year-old made his plans known from the very beginning, telling any viewers he may have had that he wanted to "show you guys something cool" as he was climbing up the Manhattan side of the bridge. The video continues as he makes it all the way near the top of the 350-foot tall bridge, risking his life with the hope of going viral.

Many who witnessed what was going on in person couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"I'm actually standing here looking over and kind of getting the shakes, just being here so I can only imagine being all the way up there," said Andrew Woodward. Another witness said he was walking along the bridge and noticed other people staring up, which it when he saw the climber hanging from above.

The NYPD soon got wind of what was going on and quickly arrived at the scene. Officers climbed up to his perch on the span and connected the teen, later identified as Malik Sanchez, to a harness and rope to get him back down to the ground. Fortunately, neither Sanchez nor any officers were hurt.

"He seemed fine. At some point he was waving and talking to the people down here," said TKTK.

Those who saw what happened marveled at the police risking their own lives to make sure the stunt ended safely for everyone.

"Who knows why the guy did what he did, but (the police) are good at what they do," said Woodward.

Sanchez was arrested after being brought off the bridge, and faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment, trespassing and unlawful possession of a noxious matter.

The stunt is the second daredevil act in a week. Last Thursday, a man climbed the New York Times building in midtown, making it up to the sixth floor before police got him inside.