New Jersey

Tearful Parents of Murdered NJ Soccer Star Object to Killer's Guilty Plea

Moussa Fofana was killed in June 2021 while walking on his high school's athletic fields

NBC Universal, Inc.

A judge has allowed a man to pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim's family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient.

Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana, a junior on the Columbia High soccer team shot on a field outside the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021. A 17-year-old youth was wounded. Hernandez also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

Fofana’s mother tearfully objected to the plea deal at Thursday's hearing attended by dozens of friends and relatives of the victim, saying the sentence would not be long enough.

“Since he was killed, I can’t sleep. My life will never be the same,” Hawa Fofana said to Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler. “Please, I’m begging you. Fifteen years? I would have nightmares.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
A community is in mourning after a high school student was killed in Maplewood, New Jersey. Phil Lipof reports.

Yasshe Fofana, Moussa’s father, wept in front of the judge as he pleaded for “justice for my son.” Others in the courtroom also cried and consoled Hawa and Yasshe as the judge accepted the prosecutor’s plea bargain.

Wigler said families “should never, ever, ever equate a number to the value of their loved one," because such bargains are based on what attorneys believe are the strengths and weaknesses of the case.

Local

Rego Park 11 hours ago

Woman Shares Tale of Fighting Off Possible Sex Attack in Queens Park After Viral TikTok

Long Island 16 hours ago

Long Island Dog Handler Charged in Animal's Hot Car Death

Hernandez, who is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 16, will be required to serve at least 85% of his prison sentence, or almost 13 years, before he’s eligible for probation, officials said. He will likely face deportation after that because he is not a U.S. citizen, the judge said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us