TD Five Boro Bike Tour announces registration for 2024

Participants can sign up online starting January 3 for the car-free ride next year on Sunday, May 5.

By Linda Gaudino

What to Know

  • TD Five Boro Bike Tour registration for 2024 will open for general admission on Jan. 3.
  • The 46th-anniversary 40-mile tour is set for Sunday, May 5.
  • Bike New York, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides free bike education programs throughout the boroughs.

New York City cyclists are gearing up for the annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour as early registration is open for members, while the newly announced general admission date is less than three weeks away.

Participants can sign up online starting January 3 for next year's car-free ride on Sunday, May 5.

The tour shuts down streets along the 40-mile route from downtown Manhattan weaving through the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn -- ending with a finish line celebration in Staten Island.

All human-powered pedaled bikes, such as recumbent, unicycle, tandem or tricycle, are allowed on the tour, including class 1 pedal-assist e-bikes. Unlimited Biking is the official partner of Bike New York with costs starting at $75 and up to $350.

“For the 46th year in a row, the TD Five Boro Bike Tour will provide cyclists from around the world the opportunity to ride through New York City’s five boroughs completely car-free,” said Ken Podziba, CEO and President of Bike New York.

Credit: Bike New York

This year about 32,000 riders participated, and the 2024 route is expected to be the same.

Bike New York, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides free bike education programs throughout the boroughs. Proceeds from the annual citywide event go towards funding these educational events.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour launched with the first ride in June 1977. Last year marked the 45th anniversary of the ride, reaching a total of 1 million registered riders since its inception, according to Bike New York.

Early Bird pricing between January 3 and January 13 will cost $134, plus processing fees, with standard registration of $139 after January 14.

As the demand for electric bikes has skyrocketed, one nonprofit has come up with new and innovative ways to keep up with this demand. NBC New York's Phiroze Parasnis reports.

