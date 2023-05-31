Taylor Swift's NYC Home That Inspired ‘Cornelia Street' Goes Up For Sale for $17.9M

As her lyrics predicted, it's possible Taylor Swift never walks Cornelia Street again.

That's because the singer's West Village townhouse is going back on the market for a cool $17.9 million, according to the Corcoran Group. Swift rented the property in 2016 while her Tribeca home was being renovated.

The abode became the inspiration for her hit some "Cornelia Street," which was featured in her 2019 album "Lover."

The four-story home spans more than 5,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, three fireplaces, and elevator, an indoor pool and a rooftop terrace.