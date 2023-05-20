Jenna Bush Hager Takes Daughters Mila and Poppy to Taylor Swift Concert: ‘One For the Eras'

Jenna Bush Hager had a memorable night with her "family of Swifties!"

Jenna and her husband, Henry, took daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, to Taylor Swift's concert on May 19 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the Eras Tour, a three-hours long show that takes audience members through more than 40 songs from 10 albums — all from a different "era" of the singer's life.

For the concert, Jenna and her daughters matched in T-shirts with “Swift 89” emblazoned on the front, a reference to Swift’s fifth studio album “1989.” Paired with their tees, Mila and Poppy wore sparkly pants, while Jenna wore black leather pants, seeming to perfectly channel her "Reputation" era.

Jenna shared the sweet family snaps with an Instagram post May 20, set to "Style," one of Swift's hits from "1989."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"ONE for the ERAS! TS forever," Jenna captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. "So fun being a family of Swifties!"

In the first photo, Jenna and her family pose in front of the stage towards the beginning of the concert.

Mila and Poppy twin in jean jackets before later changing into their official Eras Tour merchandise: white hoodie sweatshirts.

Jenna and Henry also pose for several cute pics, including a sweet photo of them sharing a kiss with the stage as the perfect backdrop.

On her Instagram story, Jenna shared a mirror selfie with her family, using another Swift lyric reference to sum up their concert experience.

"Last night was a fairytale," she captioned the pic.

She also shared a sweet video of Henry and Poppy dancing along to Swift's "22." In the video, Henry scoops up Poppy and bounces her on his hip. As he sets her down, she jumps to the beat of the music as her dad holds her hand.

Jenna revealed that she was going to Swift's concert on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna May 19. She noted that her son, Hal, 3, was too young to attend.

When Hoda asked who was more excited for the show, Mila or Poppy, Jenna answered simply, "Both. Me."

To prepare, Jenna said her family made a playlist based off of her setlist, but she noted that doesn't include the two surprise songs Swift sings at each show.

“We have been listening to it everywhere,” Jenna said.

Swifties online report that the singer performed her hits "Better Man" and "Should've Said No" as the surprise songs for Friday's show.

As for Henry's outfit, Jenna teased that she wanted him to wear a shirt with lyrics from Swift's song, "Anti-Hero" — "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

"He might like a Willie Nelson T-shirt," she said Friday, with a laugh.

But while he doesn't have sparkles, Jenna was clear: Henry is a Swiftie.

"He wouldn't miss it for the world," she said.