Taylor ‘Swift' Ham, Egg and Cheese Becomes Official NJ State Sandwich, Gov. Declares

New Jersey has been in a heated debate for decades: is it Taylor ham or pork roll? This Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a winner and as a result, an official state sandwich has been named.

Say hello to Taylor "Swift" Ham, Egg and Cheese.

"Usually, we let you call it what you want but since we have a superstar coming to town we know all too well, we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese," Murphy said in a video posted on Twitter.

The official proclamation Thursday is in honor of pop star Taylor Swift -- whose Eras Tour is coming to MetLife Stadium over Memorial Day Weekend.

Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13.



In honor of Taylor Swift bringing The Eras Tour to @MetLifeStadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ilOSvUVGl6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2023

"We have been waiting for you and it would have been a "cruel summer" without you," Murphy went on to say.

Thousands are getting hyped for the New Jersey leg of the tour that could feature 44 songs and 16 outfit changes. Crowds of Swifties are expected to take over not only the stadium, but descend upon much of New York City and surrounding parts of New Jersey as well.