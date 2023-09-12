Taco Bell is having ‘Taco Tuesday' giveaway deal across the US — except in New Jersey

Taco Bell is launching what it is describing as the biggest "Taco Tuesday" event ever across the country — but it won't be happening in New Jersey.

The Garden State will be the only one in the U.S. that won't be eligible for the chain's giveaway on Tuesday. That's because of a dispute with a local restaurant over a trademark.

As part of its promotion, Taco Bell is giving $5 off any orders of $15 or more from local participating Mexican restaurants when using Door Dash. It's being done in celebration of the "Taco Tuesday" trademark being allowed in every state now, following the chain's battle with smaller franchise, Taco John's.

Every state, that is, except New Jersey. While every other restaurant holding a "Taco Tuesday" trademark gave up their claims to it, Gregory's Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point has not. The owner refuses to surrender the trademark, which has left New Jersey residents on the outside looking in on this deal.