Swastika found drawn on wall of classroom at City College of New York: Police sources

A swastika was discovered on the wall of a classroom at the City College of New York, according to police sources.

City College officials have yet to comment on the incident, but investigations are underway to determine the source of the antisemitic graffiti and any possible motives behind it.

This discovery comes amidst a concerning uptick in hate crimes, with statistics revealing a notable increase compared to the same period last year.

According to NYPD hate crimes data, there has been a significant rise in hate crimes targeting various communities so far in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The total number of hate crimes has surged by 16%.

Of particular concern is the substantial increase in hate crimes against the Jewish community. Statistics show a 52% rise in anti-Semitic incidents, with 47 reported cases compared to 31 during the same period last year.