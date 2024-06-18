Manhattan

SUV with baby inside stolen from outside Manhattan preschool

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone stole an SUV with a 1-year-old girl in it as the vehicle idled outside a Manhattan preschool Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a grand larceny auto in progress on West 134th Street shortly before 9 a.m.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

No details on the circumstances were immediately available.

They described the vehicle as a red/burgundy Honda Pilot with New York state plates: KVX-1753. Chopper 4 later captured a swarm of NYPD vehicles around a vehicle that matched that description. It was the same car.

One person was said to have been taken into custody. The child was recovered safely.

Police vehicles were seen blocking off bridges and tunnels as authorities searched.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us