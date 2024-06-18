SUV with baby inside stolen from outside Manhattan preschool

Someone stole an SUV with a 1-year-old girl in it as the vehicle idled outside a Manhattan preschool Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a grand larceny auto in progress on West 134th Street shortly before 9 a.m.

No details on the circumstances were immediately available.

They described the vehicle as a red/burgundy Honda Pilot with New York state plates: KVX-1753. Chopper 4 later captured a swarm of NYPD vehicles around a vehicle that matched that description. It was the same car.

One person was said to have been taken into custody. The child was recovered safely.

Police vehicles were seen blocking off bridges and tunnels as authorities searched.