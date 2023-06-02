Suspect Identified in Attack on NJ Postal Worker During His 2nd Day on Job

Police have identified one of the two men who were alleged seen on surveillance camera chasing and attacking a New Jersey mail carrier, knocking him to the ground and shaking him in the span of 30 seconds.

Millburn Police said that 24-year-old Zachary Lyttle, of New City, New York, was one of the two men who carried out the violent robbery on May 13. He faces 2nd-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges, and a warrant is out for his arrest, police said Friday.

A home camera not only captured the screams for help from the incident on Walnut Avenue, but also showed the pair of suspected thieves roughing up the mailman. The letter carrier repeatedly called for his iPhone to call 911 as the duo swiped a set of keys, he said.

The attack went down outside of Lenny Weiland's home, with the mailman telling him that the robbers had been following him along his route.

"They were watching. They knew exactly what he was doing. As a matter of fact, the postal worker who was attacked, it was his second day on the job," said Weiland.

The US Postal Inspection Service will only say it is investigating the attack. While on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, the mailman said the suspects stole his keys — including one that’s used to open mailboxes in apartment buildings.

Weiland later watched video of the attack, and believes the suspects hid between a dumpster and storage unit.

"So the first approach, attack happened here. And then they went around as you saw in the video," said Weiland.

Police are still looking for the other suspect seen in the video. Video showed the suspected robbers run to a get away car, possibly a silver Mercedes-Benz.

The postal worker suffered minor injuries. Both Millburn police and the Postal Inspection Service continue to investigate.