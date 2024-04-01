Suspect arrested after toddler grazed by bullet in daytime Bronx shooting

A man was arrested in connection to a weekend shooting of a 2-year-old in the Bronx, according to law enforcement.

Freddy Flores was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in lower Manhattan Monday afternoon, law enforcement told NBC New York. The 20-year-old was reporting to his probation officer downtown when he nabbed around 3 p.m.

Attorney information for Flores was not immediately clear. It was not known what charges Flores might face.

The arrest comes two days after the toddler was struck by a bullet in a brazen display of gun violence, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Fordham Heights neighborhood near Grand Concourse and East Fordham Road, the NYPD said.

Police said someone standing outside of the Capital One Bank on the corner of Creston Avenue and East Fordham Road fired a gun. Some shoppers ran for their lives while others hid behind cars.

One of the bullets struck the 2-year-old who was with his mother standing across the street. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital for his injuries and is expected to recover.

"Now you're hearing about a shooting like this," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in the Bronx, who stopped by the crime scene hours after leaving the Long Island funeral for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. "It just tells the city why we're so committed to taking these illegal guns off our streets."

Police are still investigating a possible motive for the shooting.