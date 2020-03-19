Suffolk Police: Woman’s Body Found Under Pickup Truck Near BJ’s Wholesale

The body of a New York woman was found underneath a truck in a parking lot, officials said.

An investigation into the death of Kelia Gonzalez, 43, is underway after she was found near a warehouse in Islandia on Tuesday, according to a release by Suffolk County Police.

Officers responded to calls Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club. There authorities found Gonzalez body. There have been no arrests and the motive remains unclear.

Detectives from the county's homicide squad are investigating the death. An autopsy is scheduled to be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiners Office to determine the exact cause of death.