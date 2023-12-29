Long Island

Woman steals running car with kid inside from Long Island lot on Christmas, police say

The vehicle was found after an exhaustive search, with only the child -- still sleeping -- inside

By NBC New York Staff

SUFFOLK COUNTY PD
File

A 51-year-old homeless woman faces grand larceny and other charges for allegedly stealing a running car -- with a child inside -- when the mother stopped at a Long Island stationery store on Christmas Day, authorities say.

The woman told investigators she parked her 2016 Ford Fusion in a parking space in the lot on East Main Street around 11 p.m. and went inside Riverhead Stationery store. She acknowledged leaving the vehicle running and unattended at that time.

The heat was on, she said, because her 7-year-old child was sleeping in the back.

While the woman was inside the shop, a stranger -- later allegedly to be identified as Shawanna James -- got inside the car and drove off, the child still in tow.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

After an extensive search by the Riverhead Police Department, Southampton Police Department and state troopers, the vehicle was found in Flanders. The child, still sleeping, was the only person inside the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

James was arrested Thursday following an investigation. She faces charges of child endangerment and criminal possession of stolen property in addition to grand larceny. James was expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Local

New Jersey 1 hour ago

Cop shot in confrontation with ‘violent criminal' on Garden State Parkway: union

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Driver stabbed repeatedly in midday NJ road rage fight

Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk Countygrand larcenyriverhead
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us