16-Year-Old Driver, 2 Passengers Die in Long Island Car Crash: Cops

According to New York State law, no more than one passenger under the age of 21 is permitted to ride with a junior licensed driver unless a parent, guardian or driving instructor is in the vehicle.

A late-night car crash on Long Island killed the 16-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 17-year-old girl and an as yet unidentified male, in Suffolk County, officials said Thursday.

Suffolk County Police say Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of a 2009 Infinity G37 that veered off Nicolls Road, by Division Street, in Holtsville and crashed into a wooded area around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Gunes, of Holtsville, and his two passengers died at the scene. One of the latter has been identified as 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini, of Moriches. The third victim has yet to be identified.

He is a male, cops know, and while his age isn't clear, it will certainly factor into the investigation.

According to New York State law, no more than one passenger under the age of 21 is permitted to ride with a junior licensed driver unless a parent, guardian or driving instructor is in the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 631-854-8652.

