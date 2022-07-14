subway crime

Subway Rider Stabbed After Getting Off Train at Upper West Side Station: Police

NBC New York

A subway rider was stabbed after getting off the train at an Upper West Side station, police said, following an argument with another passenger.

The 62-year-old victim was riding on a southbound No. 2 train around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he and another man got into a disagreement on board. The victim, a man, got off at the 72nd Street stop on Broadway.

As he was on the platform, the victim was stabbed in the torso at least once, police said. The suspect took off, while the victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the suspect, and no arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

subway crimeManhattanUpper West Sidesubway violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us