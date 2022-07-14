Subway Rider Stabbed After Getting Off Train at Upper West Side Station: Police

A subway rider was stabbed after getting off the train at an Upper West Side station, police said, following an argument with another passenger.

The 62-year-old victim was riding on a southbound No. 2 train around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he and another man got into a disagreement on board. The victim, a man, got off at the 72nd Street stop on Broadway.

As he was on the platform, the victim was stabbed in the torso at least once, police said. The suspect took off, while the victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the suspect, and no arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.