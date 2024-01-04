MTA

Subway rider badly beaten — and stabbed — after wishing group ‘Happy New Year'

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

By NBC New York Staff

A man found himself badly beaten and stabbed after wishing four strangers on a Bronx subway platform a happy new year earlier this week, police say.

The 29-year-old was standing on the southbound D train platform of the 182nd Street-183rd Street station shortly before 9 p.m. Monday when the group approached him.

He said, "Happy New Year," according to police. An argument ensued.

It escalated. The NYPD says the suspects repeatedly punched the 29-year-old victim in the face and body. One of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspects ran off after the attack; police released a surveillance image of them. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.

