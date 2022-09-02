labor day weekend

Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations

Major streets in Brooklyn will be closed off this weekend

By Leanna Wells

Crowds of masqueraders from hitting the streets at the annual West Indian Day Parade along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights
Getty Images

This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed.

The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. 

Here are the streets that will be blocked off this weekend:

West Indian American Day Junior Carnival

The following streets will be fully closed for the West Indian American Day Junior Carnival on Saturday, September 3, 2022 (at the discretion of NYPD) in Brooklyn.

Location(s):

  • St. John’s Place between Kingston Avenue and Franklin Avenue
  • Franklin Avenue between St. John’s Place and President Street
  • President Street between Franklin Avenue and Washington Avenue
  • Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Empire Boulevard
  • Classon Avenue between President Street and Eastern Parkway

J’ouvert & West Indian American Labor Day Parade and Festival

The following streets will be fully closed for the J’ouvert and West Indian American Labor Day Parade and Festival on Monday, September 5, 2022 (at the discretion of NYPD) in Brooklyn.

Location(s):

  • Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)
  • Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
  • Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place
  • Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
  • East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue
  • Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
  • Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road
  • Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue
  • Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue
  • Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place
  • St. John’s Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
  • Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road
  • Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue
  • Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
  • Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue
  • Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard
  • Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

For more information, visit the city’s event site.

