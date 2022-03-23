Stranger in SUV Tries to Kidnap 13-Year-Old NYC Girl in Broad Daylight: Cops

Police are looking for an SUV driver they say tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn in broad daylight over the weekend.

The girl was walking along Pitkin Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a dark SUV had started to follow her, according to police.

At some point, it stopped and a man she didn't know got out and walked up to her. That stranger tried to grab a laundry cart she was pushing and convince her to come with him. The driver tried multiple times to persuade her but she refused.

Eventually, the girl was able to run to safety. The driver got back in his car and was last seen traveling west on Pitkin Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance video of the vehicle they're looking for in connection with the incident (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.