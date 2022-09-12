Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack

Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say.

The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he was blindsided not far from Central Park West. Cops say the stranger walked up and, unprovoked, started punching him in the right ear.

He ran off afterward. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.

The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple facial fractures, the NYPD said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-77-TIPS.