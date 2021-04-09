‘Stop With the Rumors': DMX's Manager Confirms Rapper Is Still Alive

After rumors spread online that rapper DMX had died, the founder of Loud Records and his manager, Steve Rifkind, confirmed that the 50-year-old is still alive.

Rifkind posted the confirmation video on his Instagram page late Thursday, saying that the family will release a statement on Friday. He asked the public to stop posting the rumors of DMX's death and said that the rapper is still on life support.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Everybody please stop with posting the rumors. DMX is still alive, yes, he's on life support. But please it's not helping anybody by hearing and seeing these false rumors," Rifkind said in a 30-second video.

"Let the family relax for a night. You'll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I've been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I ask is please stop with the rumor. He's still alive and he's on life support," he added.

Rifkind told NBC News earlier this week that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, remained in a coma at White Plains Hospital after he suffered a heart attack last week. He said doctors performed tests Wednesday to determine the level of Simmons' brain function.

The test results could be critical in determining DMX's health outcome, according to Rifkind.

The rapper was admitted to the hospital on April 2 following a heart attack but his longtime lawyer, Murry Richman, said it was unclear what caused it.