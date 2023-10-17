Stolen car plows into living room of Long Island home: Police

A stolen car careened out of control and crashed into the living of a home on Long Island, police said, and there is a search for the driver who took off.

The car plowed into the home on Arthur Avenue in South Floral Park around 8 a.m., officials said. It wasn't immediately clear what led the car, a white two-door sedan, to smash into the house, but given how far it went into the home, it is believed to have been at a high rate of speed.

It is believed that the car was stolen from the neighboring town of Elmont. The owner of the car tracked it on GPS, and discovered it inside the home.

"I was coming down the block and the cops were already here," said Rebecca Aguilar, saying she asked an officer about her vehicle. "He's like, 'What kind of car?...Yea, it's inside the house.'"

The homeowner and her son were asleep when the car crashed into the house. Both were unharmed.

"I just heard the big bang, and when I got up, everything was crashed on the floor. I thought it was a bomb, I thought we were at war," said Sate Birmingham. "I didn't even see the car in the house, I couldn't even go into the living room."

Right after the crash, the driver then fled in an unknown direction. Police are searching for the driver. An investigation is ongoing.