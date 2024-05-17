Thieves slice sleeping man's pants, rob him of phone and wallet on Queens subway train: NYPD

Two men robbed a sleeping subway passenger of his phone and other items on an F train by cutting his pants pocket earlier this month in Kew Gardens, police said.

Police said one of the men cut a pocket on the sleeping man's pants and stole his phone, wallet and vape. It happened on May 7 around 3:30 a.m. on F train near the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station.

The 52-year-old victim was not injured in the robbery, according to police, who are now searching for the two suspects. The suspects are wanted in connection with grand larceny, police said.

NYPD / CrimeStoppers

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).