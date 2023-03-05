New York City

Staten Island Man Gets 18 Months in Prison for Antisemitic Assaults

By The Associated Press

Hundreds are gathered in Bay Ridge of Brooklyn ââââââ in New York City, United States on May 15, 2022 to demonstrate in support of Palestinians and commemorated to Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed by Israeli soldiers near Jenin Camp of West Bank in Palestine. Protests are taking place worldwide against Israelâs recent escalated actions towards the Palestinian people. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime conspiracy charge in a series of antisemitic assaults in New York City.

Saadah Masoud, 29, of Staten Island was arrested in June after authorities said he punched and dragged a counterprotester, who was draped in an Israeli flag, at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in April.

Prosecutors said he also admitted to attacking a person wearing a Star of David necklace in May 2021 and a man wearing a yarmulke, a Jewish skullcap, a month later.

Masoud pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced by Judge Denise Cote. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that the prosecution demonstrates that “hate-fueled violence will not be tolerated.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Masoud defense attorney Ron Kuby said the court's sentence, which fell at the bottom level of the guidelines, indicated the judge rejected the government's argument that a “traumatized young Palestinian” was to blame for antisemitic acts perpetrated by “white supremacists.”

“As much as the government tried to make this about Judaism, it was always about Israel," Kuby said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us