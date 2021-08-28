NYPD

Staten Island Man Electrocuted at Job Site: Police

The 23-year-old was operating machinery Friday afternoon when he was electrocuted, police say

Police car lights flashing
SHUTTERSTOCK

Police say a Staten Island man was electrocuted and ultimately died from his injuries early Friday afternoon.

Vincent Lucchese, a 23-year-old from Tottenville, was operating machinery off Bloomfield Avenue when he was electrocuted, police say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Police found the man unconcious and unresponsive, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at a nearby hospital.

1010 Wins reports the man was working at a construction site run by S. Di Fazio & Sons, who could not be reached for comment. Department of Buildings records reportedly show an inspection request at the site in response to Lucchese's death.

The city's medical examiner determines the official cause of death.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDStaten Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us