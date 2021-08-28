Staten Island Man Electrocuted at Job Site: Police

Police say a Staten Island man was electrocuted and ultimately died from his injuries early Friday afternoon.

Vincent Lucchese, a 23-year-old from Tottenville, was operating machinery off Bloomfield Avenue when he was electrocuted, police say.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Police found the man unconcious and unresponsive, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at a nearby hospital.

1010 Wins reports the man was working at a construction site run by S. Di Fazio & Sons, who could not be reached for comment. Department of Buildings records reportedly show an inspection request at the site in response to Lucchese's death.

The city's medical examiner determines the official cause of death.