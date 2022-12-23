fire

2 Little Girls Die in NYC House Fire, Others Hurt: Cops

The NYPD said a number of kids were in the home at the time, but the oldest was 14 and no adult was there

Two little girls died and at least four other children were said to be hurt when a Staten Island home went up in flames Friday morning and no adults were home, according to police.

The NYPD says officers were called to the three-story Van Duzer Street home around 10:20 a.m. It took about 60 firefighting personnel to douse the flames.

Cops said a 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 6-year-old girl died at a hospital. The extent of the injuries to the other victims wasn't immediately clear. Their ages weren't known either, but the NYPD said the children in the home at the time the fire broke out range in age from 5 to 14.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed smoke pouring from the home as bystanders watched, helpless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The FDNY is expected to release additional information later Friday.

