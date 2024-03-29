2 arrested in violent Staten Island home invasion that left mom, child beaten: Police

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a terrifying home invasion in which the suspects forced their way into a Staten Island home and attacked a mother and her young daughter as they demanded cash and jewels, police said.

Police had been searching for four people seen in chilling video entering the home near Livingston Avenue and Queen Street just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. They could be seen entering one by one, the first three with weapons drawn.

The four scattered about the home, rummaging through drawers and opening closed doors in a hallway, guns up. Then a frenzy erupted when they encountered the family.

The robbers demanded money and jewelry and pistol-whipped the 5-year-old girl and 33-year-old woman in the face, causing lacerations and bleeding. They ran off with only a cellphone, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Two other people in the home -- a 54-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy — weren't hurt.

Two of the suspects, Michael Conley and Elliot Knight, both 28, were arrested and charged with burglary. Police are still looking for the other two men seen in the security camera video.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.