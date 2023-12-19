Staten Island

Terrifying Staten Island home invasion caught on camera

A woman and 5-year-old girl were hit in the face with guns during the frenzy, police say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD is looking for four home invaders who forced their way into a Staten Island residence early Monday and attacked a woman and young girl as they demanded cash, authorities say.

Two other people in the home -- a 54-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy -- weren't hurt.

Chilling video shows the armed suspects entering the home, by Livingston Avenue and Queen Street, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. They enter one by one, the first three with weapons drawn. They scatter about the home, rummaging through drawers and opening closed doors in a hallway, guns up. A frenzy erupts as they encounter the family.

The robbers demanded money and jewelry and hit the 5-year-old girl and 33-year-old woman in the face with firearms, causing lacerations and bleeding. They ran off with a cellphone, police say.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. No update on their conditions was immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

