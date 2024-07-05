Stamford postpones Independence Day fireworks until Sunday

Stamford's Independence Day fireworks display will now take place on Sunday after being postponed amid the threat of rain.

The fireworks show at Cummings Beach was moved from Saturday with potential rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, the city announced Friday.

Entertainment at the beach will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite.

The big fireworks show will get underway around 9 p.m.

Parking and traffic information is available here.

Entertainment will begin at 6:00 pm and residents will be able to bring blankets and chairs to the beach. pic.twitter.com/rIht0MQez4 — Caroline Simmons (@MayorCarolineCT) June 26, 2024