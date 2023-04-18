Southwest Technical Glitch Briefly Triggers Nationwide Ground Stop — Again

Southwest flights were grounded across America for the second time in four months Tuesday because of a technical glitch, according to federal aviation officials and the airline. This stoppage, mercifully, was brief.

The trouble appeared to start around 10:30 a.m., when the FAA tweeted that Southwest had asked it to halt all departing flights. The airline described the problem as technical and acknowledged the ground stop on Twitter.

"We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we'll be here for you if you need any assistance," Southwest tweeted.

A bevy of tweets from frustrated Twitter users followed. Southwest offered its "sincere apologies" to all of them.

Technical errors are unexpected and inconvenient for all, and you have our sincere apologies, Marc. Updates will be communicated when the site is fully functional. Please continue to hang in there with us! -V — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023

Here we go again #swairlines National shut down. Sitting in a plane waiting for computers to come back. Christmas all over. @SouthwestAir #alist #timetochange Did SW get rid of all their operations people? — Michelle Fenner (@FennerMichelle) April 18, 2023

The stoppage lasted about 30 minutes, with the FAA confirming the issue had been resolved shortly after 11 a.m.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.



At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.



The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

Some travelers hardly appeared mollified by the relative brevity of Tuesday's problems compared with the winter ones.

So nothing changed since you ruined everyone’s Christmas, including mine. Care to comment @SouthwestAir ? https://t.co/Z8y1bvDOTm — Jonathan Chen (@TheDesertNurse) April 18, 2023

The FAA said the problem was only affecting Southwest flights and confirmed all airports where it operates were impacted. The agency described the issue as an equipment one. See the latest status here.

According to Flight Aware, about 30% of Southwest Airlines' more than 1,200 scheduled flights were affected.

An NBC affiliate reporter was among the impacted travelers.

Currently stuck on a @SouthwestAir plane at @AUStinAirport. @KXAN_News confirms Southwest told AUS just before 9 am about system-wide technology malfunction. Southwest did not give a reason. Southwest Airlines tells AUS it is delaying flights in and out of AUS. pic.twitter.com/iknyJDxfdD — Tom Miller (@TomMillerKXAN) April 18, 2023

Tuesday's air travel woes come after another technical glitch caused an epic travel nightmare for thousands upon thousands of travelers across the U.S. over the holiday season. About 70% of scheduled flights were affected in that case. The days-long debacle was the subject of federal hearings and ongoing regulatory inquiry.

Earlier this year, the airline said it had committed to spending more than $1 billion on technology as a response to the system failures that resulted in flight cancellations nationwide.

Gaby Acevedo reports on travel chaos as Southwest cancels most of its flights.