diabetes

Global Diabetes Study Links These 3 Food Habits to Millions of Cases of Disease

70% of all new Type 2 Diabetes cases annually are linked to diet-related effects, a new study finds - and three food habits in particular seem to have the biggest impact

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An ambitious global study of Type 2 diabetes has come to a stark conclusion: 70% of all new cases annually can be linked to dietary habits, and three in particular play the biggest role in development of the metabolic disease.

The study, published Monday in Nature Medicine, looked at 28 years of data from 184 countries, in an effort to link 11 different dietary factors to the development of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The authors found that roughly 70% of all new T2D cases annually, or about 14 million cases worldwide, could be linked to dietary factors.

Three in particular stood out, though, as having the highest correlation with new cases:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
  • insufficient intake of whole grains
  • excess intake of refined rice and wheat
  • excess intake of processed meat

More broadly, the authors separated the dietary factors into six "excess intake" categories and five "insufficient intake" groups -- and the excess intake factors played much more of a role (about 61% of cases) than the insufficient intake ones.

In other words - eating too much "bad stuff" was more of a problem than not eating enough "good stuff."

More Diabetes Coverage

news Mar 9

Biden Budget Would Cap Monthly Insulin Prices at $35 for People With Private Insurance

Health Jan 26

What Is Ozempic Face? Some Using Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss Report This Side Effect

Health Oct 17, 2022

Nearly 1 in 5 US Adults With Diabetes Ration Insulin to Save Money, Study Finds

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

diabetes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us