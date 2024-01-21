Son in custody for stabbing deaths of 75-year-old couple found in Brooklyn home: Sources

A couple in their 70s, beloved in their Brooklyn community, was stabbed to death inside their home and police sources say the suspect is in custody.

The Borough Park couple – who were both 75 years old – died at Maimonides Hospital after discovered in their apartment Saturday evening. Law enforcement sources said a 46-year-old man stabbed and killed his own parents in the family’s apartment.

Neighbor Schlomo Antin said the father was a cherished member of the Orthodox community, calling him a holy man with a big heart.

"He feed so many poor people. He could see somebody in the street who doesn't have a place to stay, 'come to my house,' it doesn't matter who you are," Antin told News 4.

A source said neighbors reported hearing screams coming from the family's apartment on 45th Street. Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block and quickly set up a crime scene. Neighbors also reported hearing the son threatening police.

"We all knew the son is weird, he always, I don’t know exactly what happened – he was sometimes depressed, sometimes high," Antin said.

A wave of disbelief and shock crashed over the tight-knit community of Borough Park after the details of the killings spread.

"This isn't human, this is just beyond," Schmiel Weiss said.

"I can’t believe myself to this tragedy, we live over here, we never heard crime, no crime," Antin said.

Video taken from the scene shows a man strapped to a gurney with his hands restrained.

Police had not yet officially released the identities of the deceased or suspect as of late Saturday, nor were any charges filed in the case.