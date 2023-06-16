Someone steals bike of teen cyclist killed in Manhattan truck crash

Police say a teenager riding the streets of Manhattan was hit and killed by a truck Friday afternoon, and what happened after left witnesses shocked.

The truck driver remained on scene after striking the 18-year-old cyclist around 12:40 p.m. in Gramercy, the man seen visibly distraught on a bus bench as police questioned the driver.

Live-saving measures were attempted, but officials say the injures to the young cyclist proved deadly.

"Medics came over and tried to resuscitate him, they were pressing on his chest," a witness, Ash Alavi, said.

As first responders were trying to revive the injured teenager, police say someone took the victim's electric Citi Bike and rode off.

"The medics put [the bike] on the side of the road and we were all seeing what was happening with the medics and after a couple minutes I noticed the bike wasn’t there, but I just assumed some of the emergency service folks took it," Alavi said.

Police believe the cyclist was heading north 1st Avenue when he attempted a left turn onto East 17th Street. That's when he was struck by the truck.

Brian Ferrari knows the teen who was killed. He got a phone call but refused to believe the horrific news, he had to see the scene for himself.

“I couldn’t believe it. Especially right here, this was we grew up. Played since he was a baby. An amazing person," Ferrari said.

It does not appear there is any criminality at this point in the investigation, police say.