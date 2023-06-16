Manhattan

Someone steals bike of teen cyclist killed in Manhattan truck crash

By Marc Santia

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police say a teenager riding the streets of Manhattan was hit and killed by a truck Friday afternoon, and what happened after left witnesses shocked.

The truck driver remained on scene after striking the 18-year-old cyclist around 12:40 p.m. in Gramercy, the man seen visibly distraught on a bus bench as police questioned the driver.

Live-saving measures were attempted, but officials say the injures to the young cyclist proved deadly.

"Medics came over and tried to resuscitate him, they were pressing on his chest," a witness, Ash Alavi, said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As first responders were trying to revive the injured teenager, police say someone took the victim's electric Citi Bike and rode off.

"The medics put [the bike] on the side of the road and we were all seeing what was happening with the medics and after a couple minutes I noticed the bike wasn’t there, but I just assumed some of the emergency service folks took it," Alavi said.

Police believe the cyclist was heading north 1st Avenue when he attempted a left turn onto East 17th Street. That's when he was struck by the truck.

News

Storm Team 4 Jun 13

Tornado confirmed in NJ as afternoon thunderstorms slam tri-state — see latest details

animals 18 hours ago

Long Island puppies suffer overdose symptoms after ingesting cocaine and fentanyl

Brian Ferrari knows the teen who was killed. He got a phone call but refused to believe the horrific news, he had to see the scene for himself.

“I couldn’t believe it. Especially right here, this was we grew up. Played since he was a baby. An amazing person," Ferrari said.

It does not appear there is any criminality at this point in the investigation, police say.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDtraffic deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us