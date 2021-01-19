Single-Car Crash Kills 2 NJ Men, Both 20, Prosecutors Say

A single-car crash in New Jersey claimed the lives of two 20-year-old men over the weekend, authorities said.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said the Spotswood men were driving north on Route 9 on Saturday night when the car hit a curb, a utility pole and and a guardrail, ending up in a wooded area.

Manalapan Township police responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Justin Rochford, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene and Jonathan Ramirez, 20, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.