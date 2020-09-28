Showers, Storms Possible Tuesday Across Tri-State After Dry Spell

What to Know You can expect more warm and muggy weather with some drizzle Monday morning but clouds give way to partial sun by the afternoon. • Times of . • More showers move in late Wednesday night leading into Thursday morning before next big cool down arrives.

Showers passing through the tri-state area overnight Monday will be a small taste of what's to come this week.

Ahead of a cold front, more intense showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, Storm Team 4 says. After a few weeks without significant rain, more beneficial rain is possible late Tuesday night, wiping away some of the humidity. While it won’t necessarily be a complete wash, much of Tuesday will stay warm, muggy, and unsettled with highs peaking back in the mid 70s.

An even better chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected overnight through Wednesday morning before showers temporarily taper off midday. However, another wave of low pressure will bring more widespread showers Wednesday night leading into Thursday morning.

Some of the rain stick around through Thursday but skies should clear by Friday.

The change in temperature also comes as we head into October, and the mercury starts to slowly drop into the mid 60s by the end of the week.