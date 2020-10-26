surveillance video

Shopper Suffers Brain Hemorrhaging, Broken Nose in NYC Grocery Store Brawl

The victim suffered a fractured nose, lacerations and brain hemorrhaging in the Brooklyn ShopRite brawl

Handout

Police are looking for a man they say pummeled a 67-year-old shopper in a Brooklyn grocery store earlier this month, fracturing his nose and causing brain hemorrhaging in an attack caught in part on store surveillance cameras.

Authorities say the suspect and the victim got into some sort of argument at a ShopRite on Gateway Drive around 11 a.m. Oct. 15 and the confrontation quickly turned physical.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect slugging the victim in the checkout line. The victim has his hands up, trying to fight back, as the two circle the floor almost boxing-style. Quickly, the suspect punches the victim to the ground, where he continues to beat him as the 67-year-old tries to shield his face with his hands.

The suspect then ran off. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for lacerations in addition to the other injuries. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the initial argument that led to the fistfight.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

