1 dead, 1 hurt in Tompkins Square Park broad daylight shooting

Two people were shot in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in broad daylight Friday, prompting a series of morning 911 calls, according to police.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting at East Seventh Street and Avenue A found a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old man injured, the NYPD said. The 74-year-old man later died.

The 44-year-old is expected to survive. The nature of his wounds wasn't immediately known.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response in the area Friday afternoon.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.