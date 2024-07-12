Manhattan

1 dead, 1 hurt in Tompkins Square Park broad daylight shooting

One person died and another is expected to survive

By Myles Miller

Two people were shot in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in broad daylight Friday, prompting a series of morning 911 calls, according to police.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting at East Seventh Street and Avenue A found a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old man injured, the NYPD said. The 74-year-old man later died.

The 44-year-old is expected to survive. The nature of his wounds wasn't immediately known.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response in the area Friday afternoon.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

