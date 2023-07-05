Video shows people running away as shots were fired during the fireworks finale of the waterfront concert in Camden, New Jersey, on July 4th.

The shooting took place on MLK Boulevard near Wiggins Park after the fireworks show began around 10 p.m. Tuesday over the Delaware River, Camden County PIO Dan Keashen told NBC10. At least one person was shot.

Several people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Keashen said.

Two people were arrested and a gun was recovered, investigators said, while noting it wasn't an active shooter situation.

Video of the fireworks show -- which went off around 10 p.m. after the earlier UB40 concert was delayed by stormy weather -- shared with NBC10 shows people running along the waterfront.

Authorities have yet to announce any charges in the shooting.

