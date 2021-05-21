Shooting Over Bronx Bar Bathroom Disagreement Leaves One Dead

A night out in the Bronx ended in tragedy for a man who was shot to death after getting into a fight that was apparently sparked over whose turn it was to use the bathroom at a bar.

Video of the fatal shooting was caught on camera, which shows two men waiting to use the bathroom at the crowded bar on Third Avenue and East 184th Street in the Belmont neighborhood, then walking in at the same time once the door opens.

Police sources said the two exchanged words once inside, and 30-year-old Shamar Watt used the facilities first before going back to his friends.

A short time later, a man seen wearing a hood and a blue surgical mask stepped out of the restroom, pulled out a handgun and fired one shot inside the bar, sending people running for cover.

One bullet struck Watt in the head, and he fell to the ground, bleeding. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital across the street, but died two days later.

After pulling the trigger, the gunman casually walked out of the club. Law enforcement sources said the two men did not know each other before the deadly incident.

Police are searching for the gunman. An investigation is ongoing.