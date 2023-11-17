New Jersey

Shooter who lay in wait to kill pregnant NJ woman sentenced to life in prison

A man surrendered in connection with the killing of an eight-months pregnant woman in Paterson, New Jersey, last week

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New Jersey man found guilty of killing a pregnant woman after he spent 90 minutes waiting outside her apartment for her to get home has been sentenced to life in prison.

Donqua Thomas received his sentence on Thursday, a couple weeks after the third anniversary of the day he gunned down Remy Lee, a woman who officials say was nine months pregnant. Prosecutors say Thomas was found guilty of her murder back in June.

The 33-year-old had been accused of laying in wait for Lee for about 90 minutes, parking his vehicle just outside her home in Paterson on Oct. 29, 2020, and waiting until she arrived. When Lee eventually did, prosecutors say Thomas fired four shots from inside his car, then sped off.

Lee was taken to a hospital where she managed to successfully deliver her baby before dying of her injuries.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"People in the area went to victim's side after she was shot, including the victim's mother, and heard the victim identify the defendant as the person who shot her," a statement from the Passaic county prosecutor said.

Thomas eventually surrendered to law enforcement two days later. At his trial, he was found guilty of murder, among other charges.

According to prosecutors, Lee was pregnant with Thomas' child.

Local

Israel-Hamas War 47 mins ago

Columbia, Cornell among schools facing federal inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia

news 2 hours ago

The No. 1 life regret of the dying: I see it ‘all the time,' says psychologist—what he does before it's too late

We've recently learned that a pregnant woman shot in Paterson, New Jersey has died. Gaby Acevedo reports on the latest.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPatersonhomicide
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us