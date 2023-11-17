Shooter who lay in wait to kill pregnant NJ woman sentenced to life in prison

The New Jersey man found guilty of killing a pregnant woman after he spent 90 minutes waiting outside her apartment for her to get home has been sentenced to life in prison.

Donqua Thomas received his sentence on Thursday, a couple weeks after the third anniversary of the day he gunned down Remy Lee, a woman who officials say was nine months pregnant. Prosecutors say Thomas was found guilty of her murder back in June.

The 33-year-old had been accused of laying in wait for Lee for about 90 minutes, parking his vehicle just outside her home in Paterson on Oct. 29, 2020, and waiting until she arrived. When Lee eventually did, prosecutors say Thomas fired four shots from inside his car, then sped off.

Lee was taken to a hospital where she managed to successfully deliver her baby before dying of her injuries.

"People in the area went to victim's side after she was shot, including the victim's mother, and heard the victim identify the defendant as the person who shot her," a statement from the Passaic county prosecutor said.

Thomas eventually surrendered to law enforcement two days later. At his trial, he was found guilty of murder, among other charges.

According to prosecutors, Lee was pregnant with Thomas' child.

